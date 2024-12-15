Isfahan region exports non-oil products worth more than USD800M in 8 months

(MENAFN) As declared by a regional formal, 1.252 million tons of non-oil shipments worth USD836.391 million were shipped from Isfahan region in the initial eight months of the present Iranian year (March 20-November 21).



Rasoul Kouhestani-Pajouh, the chief of the region’s Customs Department, noted that bringing in goods valued at USD224 million, Pakistan was the initial location of Iranian non-oil products in the stated eight-month time.



He placed Iraq as well as Afghanistan as the second and third main locations of the goods shipped from the region in the initial eight months of the current year.



The amount of Iran’s non-oil shipments surged by 18 percent in the initial eight months of the present Iranian year, compared to the exact mentioned time in the previous year, based on figures published by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).



Iran shipped 103.558 million tons of products worth USD38.152 billion in the stated period, also contributing to a 14.66 percent surge in terms of weight, a news agency released.



The Islamic Republic also brought in 24.525 million tons of commodities valued at USD45.127 billion in the mentioned period.



The nation’s trade weighing scale was negative USD7.0 billion in the eight months stated, based on IRICA.

