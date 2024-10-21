ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC Beat Hyderabad FC 2-1, Climb To Second Spot In Table

(MENAFN- IANS) Jamshedpur, Oct 21 (IANS) With Rei Tachikawa and Jordan Murray scoring a goal each in the first half, Jamshedpur FC edged past Hyderabad FC 2-1 in the 2024-25 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Monday. As a result of this win, Jamshedpur FC are now placed at the second spot in the league table.

Tachikawa opened the scoring in the 28th minute and Murray doubled the lead at the stroke of half-time for the Men of Steel while Cy Goddard reduced the margin for the visitors in the 50th minute. However, Hyderabad FC could not find the equaliser and the hosts claimed three points.

The match started tactically with both teams taking time to assess the opposition. In the ninth minute, Jamshedpur notched their first proper attack when Imran Khan sent in a delightful cross into the Hyderabad FC penalty box.

However, Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) graduate Mohammed Sanan, to whom the ball was intended, fell a yard short. The very same minute saw Hyderabad FC inspire their first move of the game too. Chunga Hmar played a through ball to Cy Goddard and the latter's cross fell into Lenny Rodrigues' feet after a deflection from Pratik Chaudhari. Rodrigues meanwhile, punched it straight into Albino Gomes' palm.

In the 29th minute, the Men of Steel earned their much-desired lead. Sanan crossed a ball from the left which fell into Imran Khan's feet after a missed header from Alex Saji. His feeble shot hit the post but Rei Tachikawa was there to turn the ball home.

Five minutes later, the Japanese midfielder had the chance to score his second of the night. His fiery shot was successfully punched away by Arshdeep Singh. A minute later, Khalid Jamil's side got another opportunity but Sanan's attempt was inches away from target. In the 41st minute, Hyderabad FC could have levelled the score as Goddard put a delightful pass on the plate to Chunga whose curling attempt was touched out by the stretching hand of Gomes.

Just when Hyderabad FC were trying to get back into the game, Jordan Murray extinguished that fire. In the 44th minute, Sanan sent in a pitch-perfect through ball onto Murray, who calmly chipped it over an advancing Singh into the goal.

Thangboi Singto's army started the second half on a high. In the 50th minute, they brought one back for their side. Leander D'Cunha went for a long throw into the Jamshedpur FC penalty box, which was headed by Allan de Souza. The Brazilian's header was left by Pratik Chaudhari, expecting his custodian Gomes to get hold of the ball. But before Gomes could collect the ball, Chunga got a touch to it and Goddard utilised the defensive frailty to ignite the fuel among the visitors.

Both teams brought in changes to yield their desirable outcome from the fixture. However, the attempts were either not on target or thwarted away successfully. In the end, Jamshedpur FC grabbed the crucial three points.

Jamshedpur FC will now travel to Guwahati to face NorthEast United on October 26 while Hyderabad FC will take a trip to Kolkata to face Mohammedan SC on the same date.