Author: Kaigan Carrie

(MENAFN- The Conversation) When prison officers are in the news, it's rarely for a positive reason. Recent headlines have included officers smuggling contraband into prisons, or having inappropriate relationships with prisoners. It's little wonder that the many prison officers who only want to do a good job feel undervalued . We don't often hear about the ones saving lives on the wings.

Prison officers get a bad reputation. Research suggests that the public think they are power-hungry disciplinarians with questionable morals. It doesn't help that a record high 165 staff in England and Wales were dismissed for misconduct in the past year.

But what is it like to be a prison officer in the UK today? I talk to prison officers in Scotland and Finland for my own PhD research and I regularly interview prison officers around the world for my podcast, Evolving Prisons .

Prison officers wear many hats. They're mentors , firefighters and first-aiders. Officers themselves have likened their job to that of a parent . Sometimes they're teaching a prisoner how to read, helping with job applications and sometimes they're just having a conversation which might help someone change their thinking. Prison officers are the cornerstone of the prison system .

This is why it is so concerning that prisons in England and Wales are chronically understaffed . More than 13% of prison officers left His Majesty's Prison and Probation Service in the 12 months prior to June 30 2024. And 32% of the remaining officers have less than two years' service, which puts them at risk due to their inexperience.

This understaffing means that prisoners spend longer in their cells, as there are fewer opportunities for them during the day. This, coupled with unprecedented overcrowding , creates a “pressure cooker” environment which results in higher rates of violence and an increase in staff assaults.

One officer, who has worked in UK prisons for three decades, said it's like going through a meat grinder and living each day in fear.

A 2023 study by the House of Commons justice committee surveyed 5,113 prison officers (about 25% of the total officer workforce). The results found a staggering 50% of them do not feel safe in the prison they work in.

The Ministry of Justice revealed that, in the 12 months to March 2024, the rate of assaults on staff in prisons in England and Wales increased by 24% from the year before, totalling 9,847 assaults. Working in a job where you are exposed to violence regularly has a negative impact on your physical and mental health .

Physical and mental health toll

Prison officers are in constant contact with people deemed too dangerous to be in society. As a result of this and the lack of resources available to them to do their job, they're found to experience elevated rates of stress and burnout . They are also at heightened risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

In addition to the stress-related risks, working in a prison carries other environmental hazards that have both physical and mental effects.

For example, the use of the synthetic drug“spice”, a psychoactive substance, is prevalent in prisons around the UK and prison officers are at risk from inhaling the fumes. The symptoms are wide-ranging from one officer telling me it made her believe she had six fingers, to another being hospitalised and left with long-term health problems. Earlier this year, five prison officers were taken to hospital after a curry made for them by prisoners was suspected to have been spiked with spice.

Hypervigilance is common in prison officers and manifests as a way to keep themselves safe. However, research found it can negatively affect their sleep and their relationships, and it can psychologically fatigue officers. Some research suggests that some officers may help prisoners commit crime as a result of burnout, due to feeling a lack of motivation and dedication to the job.

Prison officers can also experience “moral injury” , a form of psychological trauma that can occur when someone acts against deeply held beliefs, as they find themselves going against their internal beliefs in their work. One officer told me , when working with female prisoners who had previously been victims of domestic abuse, that she felt she had replaced their perpetrator and was further traumatising them by telling them when they could shower, eat and leave their cell.

Prison officers witness a lot of trauma such as self-harm, suicide attempts and violence. Little research exists into rates of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among serving prison officers in the UK. However, a 2018 study in the US found prison officers have PTSD rates six times higher than the general population.

It's clear that UK prison officers have been struggling with their mental health. One in eight took sick days for mental health reasons in 2022.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said recently that the department will“get a grip on the situation ... and make our prisons safer for hard-working staff.”

But until that happens, the country's prisons remain in a state of disarray. And prison officers are the people being asked to hold them together , while putting their own health and wellbeing on the line.