Excellence Medical And Skin Care Clinic Promotes Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Non-Hormonal Diva Laser Therapy

- Dr. Sharmeen ShaikhSHERWOOD PARK, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Excellence Medical and Skin Care is proud to offer a non-hormonal solution for women's intimate with the laser therapy . This innovative, non-invasive provides relief for women experiencing dryness, painful intercourse, vaginal laxity, and urinary incontinence-conditions often experienced after cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy, hysterectomy, or menopause."We are pleased to offer diVa laser vaginal therapy to women of all ages," says Dr. Sharmeen Shaikh. "This quick, non-invasive procedure can restore the youthful appearance and function of the vaginal area without the use of hormones, making it an ideal option for women who cannot or prefer not to use hormonal treatments."The diVa laser therapy is a 3-minute FDA-cleared procedure designed to address:- Painful intercourse- Dryness- Vaginal laxity- Stress urinary incontinence (SUI)- Recurrent UTIsHow diVa Laser Therapy WorksThe diVa laser delivers two types of energy to resurface the tissue while stimulating the growth of collagen, blood vessels, and nerve endings. This process targets the deeper layers of the vaginal tissue responsible for elasticity, lubrication, and sensitivity, leading to long-lasting improvements in sexual function, comfort, and confidence.Benefits include:- Increased lubrication and sensation- Tightened canal- Enhanced ability to reach climax- Improved control over urinary incontinence- Significant improvement in confidence and quality of life- Little to no downtime is required, and patients can return to their daily activities quickly following the procedure. With as little as three treatments, women can experience optimal results.Additionally, the DiVa laser effectively addresses postpartum concerns, including post-delivery laxity and related issues."Many of our patients have seen remarkable improvements in sexual function and pleasure after completing their diVa treatments," adds Dr. Shaikh. "Some have even reported more intense and frequent orgasms, making it a game-changer for women's intimate health."Ideal for Post-Cancer CareThe diVa laser is particularly beneficial for breast cancer survivors who may experience discomfort due to lowered estrogen levels caused by chemotherapy or other treatments. Women who cannot take hormone replacement therapy due to cancer-related concerns can find relief through this non-hormonal option, offering both physical and emotional benefits.If you are struggling with dryness, painful intercourse, or urinary incontinence due to childbirth, menopause, or cancer treatments, diVa laser therapy may be the right solution for you.About Excellence Medical and Skin Care ClinicExcellence Medical and Skin Care Clinic is a leader in innovative treatments, offering a wide range of services to improve both aesthetic and functional health.With a commitment to women's health and wellness, the clinic is dedicated to providing personalized, high-quality care for patients of all ages.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit our website or call 780-570-5855.

