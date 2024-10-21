Brooklyn Artist Allison Eden Studios Creates Presidential Portraits For Auction To Predict Election Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Can artwork actually forecast the Presidential election ? Allison Eden Studios crafted Presidential candidate masterpieces for simultaneous auction concluding the higher bid will determine level of voter enthusiasm and predict election winner. Both pieces are available for viewing in her Brooklyn, NY art studio during Open House New York on Sunday Oct. 20th from noon - 4pm- and available upon request through Oct. 28, 2024

Can artwork predict the winner of the upcoming Presidential election ? World famous mosaic artist Allison Eden Studios created a pair of masterpiece portraits of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump for simultaneous auction with thoughts that the higher bid may predict the winner of the Presidential race on Nov. 5th.

"I believe we've created two truly significant works of art with these Presidential portraits. After 30 years of designing stained glass and mosaic artwork for interior projects, I consider these to be the most important pieces to ever leave Allison Eden Studios. There's something about crafting a Presidential portrait that elevates the creative process-it's a matter of respect for the office and for America," says Allison Eden.

Hand crafted by skilled artists in her Brooklyn art studio from stained glass and mirror, the portraits represent the pinnacle of her mosaic studio work.

"Most people are afraid to step into anything political these days because of extreme divisiveness and animosity between supporters but

i feel there is something for everyone in these two pieces and love triumphs over hate. Good art is supposed to bring out emotion- and these portraits got people really heated up when i shared on social media- so it must be good art !!!

The idea of the Great Mosaic Election Preview is simply to see if the portrait that receives the higher bid at auction can forecast the actual Presidential election. A lot of people are talking about their favorite candidate but talk is cheap- We all know money speaks loudest," says Allison Eden

Both are available for view at her Brooklyn art studio located at 164 Cook St. Brooklyn, NY 11206 on Sunday Oct. 20th from noon-4pm as part of Open House New York

Auction on eBay ends Sunday 10/27/2024

Allison Eden

