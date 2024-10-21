AEWIN Presents Innovative Two-Phase Immersion Cooling Solutions At SC24

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEWIN Technologies Co., Ltd (doing business as AEWIN), a leading provider of advanced appliances and edge computing solutions, is excited to present innovative two-phase immersion cooling (2PIC) solutions at SC24 from November 19th to 21st. Alongside versatile server platforms, AEWIN offers up-to-date thermal solutions to meet compute-intensive demands of Edge AI and green revolution.

The exponential growth of data and Edge AI complexity requires more on-premises computing. To deal with the increased power consumption of CPU/GPU in edge servers, AEWIN cooperated with AMD, ITRI, KENMEC, and I-CHIUN to support up to 12U/3N with Max. 30kW cooling capacity. Featuring multiple patents for high efficiency and sustainability, it targets power usage effectiveness as low as PUE 1.02 to reduce energy and cost for thermal management.

Along with patented real-time AI CDU controller and vapor recycle system to smartly optimize the efficiency of heat dissipation, the solution supports PFAS and PFAS-free coolant to realize the sustainable value of ESG. Integrating with AEWIN server boards with the latest server grade CPUs supports, customers are free to select suitable computing power per use cases with optimized cooling solutions.

Up to 10 PCIe Gen5 accelerators per 2U server, AEWIN two-phase immersion cooling solution helps enterprises to fulfill high-density AI workloads and significantly reduce the energy consumption of heat dissipation. In addition, the system supports individual server maintenance with no need for full system shutdown to lower the Operating Expense.

