Iran’s Ardebil province records 54 percent hike in commodity exports

(MENAFN) The value of non-oil exports from Ardebil province, located in the northwest of Iran, surged by 54 percent during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), compared to the same period last year, according to a provincial official. Yasoub Nejad-Mohammad, head of the province’s Finance and Economic Affairs Department, reported that 157,000 tons of non-oil goods worth USD80 million were exported from Ardebil in this six-month period. This also reflects a 42 percent increase in the weight of exports year on year, showcasing the province's growing contribution to Iran's non-oil trade.



In addition to exports, Nejad-Mohammad announced that the province imported 15,000 tons of non-oil commodities valued at USD105 million during the first half of the current year. This marks a substantial 73 percent growth in the value of imports and a 57 percent increase in weight compared to the previous year. The rise in both exports and imports indicates a robust trade activity in Ardebil, emphasizing the province's strategic role in Iran's economic landscape.



At the national level, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mohammad Rezvanifar, previously announced a 6.5 percent increase in the value of Iran’s non-oil exports during the same timeframe. He noted that Iran exported 70 million tons of non-oil products valued at USD25.8 billion, with a 3.5 percent increase in weight year on year. Additionally, the country exported USD23.2 billion worth of oil and USD600 million in technical and engineering services, bringing the total export value to USD49.6 billion for the first half of the year.



During this period, Iran's imports reached USD32.6 billion, which included USD2.5 billion in gold bullion. Rezvanifar stated that the total trade exchange for the first half of the current year amounted to USD82.2 billion. He highlighted that without accounting for oil and technical and engineering services, the country experienced a negative trade balance of USD6.8 billion. However, when these factors were included, the trade balance shifted to a positive USD17 billion, reflecting the overall resilience of Iran's economy amidst ongoing challenges.

