(MENAFN) John Shipton, the father of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange, has publicly expressed his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir for his support during his son's prolonged battles with Western authorities. Shipton, who arrived in Moscow at the invitation of journalist Mira Terada, co-chair of the BRICS Journalists’ Association, highlighted Putin's early defense of Assange's rights.



Reflecting on past events, Shipton noted that in 2012, Putin was the first world leader to advocate for Julian Assange when his reputation was under siege from what he described as "defamatory lies" perpetuated by the media. Shipton stated, “For this, I express my sympathy to your president,” acknowledging Putin's stance in a challenging time for his son.



Julian Assange has faced significant legal troubles, spending five years in Belmarsh high-security prison in the UK as he fought against extradition to the United States. The US government accused him of unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified information, much of which related to alleged American war crimes. Before his imprisonment, Assange had sought asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London from 2012 until 2019.



In June, Assange reached a plea agreement with the US Justice Department, in which he acknowledged some guilt and waived his right to further legal recourse in exchange for his freedom. He characterized his plea as “guilty to journalism,” underscoring the complexities surrounding his case.



During his recent interview with RT, Shipton elaborated on the purpose of his visit to Russia. He expressed a desire to foster friendship between himself and the Russian people, emphasizing that peace between the West and Russia, as well as within the BRICS framework, is essential for global harmony. He underscored the need to mitigate the constant threat posed by nuclear weapons, advocating for a collaborative approach to international relations.



Shipton's statements reflect not only his personal sentiments regarding his son's plight but also a broader call for dialogue and understanding between conflicting nations. His visit to Moscow marks a notable intersection of political and familial advocacy amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

