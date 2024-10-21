ART X LAGOS 2024: WEST AFRICA's LEADING INTERNATIONAL ART FAIR RETURNS FOR THE NINTH EDITION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ART X Lagos , West Africa's leading international art fair, returns for its highly anticipated ninth edition from October 31st to November 3rd, 2024. Since its inception in 2016, ART X Lagos has showcased artists from over 70 countries, firmly establishing itself as the leading hub for African and diaspora creatives.

Against a backdrop of challenges being experienced in Nigeria, with and socio-economic difficulties across Africa and further afield, this year's theme will explore,“Promised Lands,” - places, real and imagined, that offer hope and a vision of greater freedoms-prompting a critical examination of where Africa and its diaspora aspire to go.

Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, Founder of ART X Lagos, shared:

“We are thrilled to present an exceptional lineup of artists, exhibitions and galleries for our ninth edition, representing the diverse and dynamic voices emerging from all corners of Africa and the diaspora. 'Promised Lands' is a theme that resonates deeply with our collective journey-reflecting on where we are and envisioning where we aspire to be. It was crucial for us to create a platform that not only anchors the African art movement but also drives meaningful conversations about the social, political, and cultural landscapes of our continent. We remain dedicated to creating an absolutely cannot-miss experience for our artists, cultural partners, gallerists, collectors and visitors from Africa, and around the world."

Key highlights of the fair:

ART X Lagos 2024 will feature 10 specially curated galleries from cities such as Lagos, Accra, and London, showcasing a diverse mix of emerging and established artists from across Africa and its diaspora. The 2024 galleries include: Afriart Gallery (Uganda), Alexis Gallery (Nigeria), Galerie MAM (Cameroon), Gallery 1957 (Ghana), Affinity Art Gallery (Nigeria), Kanbi Projects (UK), kó (Nigeria), Nike Art Gallery (Nigeria), ODA Art Gallery (Nigeria) and Tiwani Contemporary (UK).

The Speakers' Corner: The Crossroads, is a participatory experience that invites attendees to reflect on Nigeria's current challenges, creating a collective tapestry of shared voices and hopes. Curated by Papa Omotayo in collaboration with Haily Grenet, Fikayo Adebajo, and Dike Anthony, this space invites meaningful engagement on pivotal societal questions. The Mark-Makers: Unsung Pioneers exhibition will honour extraordinary individuals who redefined what was possible for Africans in science, art, and social activism. Through their legacy, we are reminded that greatness stems from courage, collaboration, and the audacity to challenge the status quo. This exhibition was curated by Missla Libsekal, Fikayo Adebajo and Haily Grenet, with historical consultancy by Ed Keazor celebrating figures such as Jonathan Adagogo Green, August Agboola Browne and Nana Asma'u.

In Restless Cities: From Lagos to the World, Andrew Dosunmu, the celebrated Lagos-born photographer and filmmaker, presents his first-ever solo exhibition in Africa. This exhibition invites viewers to explore Nigerian cities as living, breathing hubs, mirroring the connections shared in everyday life. Other major exhibitions include Marcellina Akpojotor's textile art addressing sustainability and Williams Chechet's Afro-futurist project "Breaking Barriers," both contributing to the fair's theme of creativity driving social change.

Beyond the visual arts, ART X Live! curated by Lanre Masha and Ayo Lawson, returns with a live music experience connecting the dots between Nigeria's past, present, and future sounds. Attendees can expect a concert experience where traditional Fuji music meets contemporary genres, and other multi-hyphenate African artists, with creative direction from visual artist Niyi Okeowo and music producer Odunsi (The Engine).

ART X Cinema will showcase a selection of 13 films by African and diaspora filmmakers, while the Access ART X Prize 2023 winners, Julius Agbaje (Nigeria Award) and Shabu Mwangi (Africa/Diaspora Award), will host solo exhibitions around the concept of“What May Come”, alongside a retrospective on previous winners of the Prize, curated by Jumoke Sanwo.

In collaboration with Afreximbank, ART X Lagos will present Art Across Borders: Where to Go, an exhibition curated by Jumoke Sanwo showcasing six mid-career African and Caribbean artists exploring ancestral connections and future possibilities. Additionally, ART X Talks will feature discussions with filmmaker Andrew Dosunmu, a collaboration with Native on African music's influence on pop culture, and curatorial insights from Ed Keazor and Missla Libsekal.

Educational initiatives like the Schools' Programme and the Development Forum will nurture young African talent, solidifying ART X Lagos as a vital platform for creativity and cultural dialogue.

