(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir has expressed a desire for a lasting peace with Ukraine, emphasizing that Moscow is not interested in a fleeting truce but rather in securing long-term stability. Speaking during a meeting with leaders of major BRICS agencies at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, near Moscow, Putin outlined Russia's objective of ensuring its long-term security interests amid the ongoing conflict.



Putin articulated that any peace processes should not be limited to short-term ceasefires lasting weeks or even a year. He criticized the idea of temporary truces that would allow countries, which support Ukraine, to rearm and replenish their ammunition supplies. Instead, he called for conditions that foster sustainable and enduring peace, ensuring equal security for all parties involved in the negotiation process.



The Russian leader acknowledged the urgency felt by their allies within BRICS and other nations to see the Ukrainian crisis resolved swiftly and through peaceful means. He pointed out that the conflict has become a source of irritation in international relations, particularly within Europe, and has adverse effects on the economy. Putin asserted that Russia is keen to bring an end to the conflict as quickly as possible while emphasizing the importance of peaceful negotiations.



Putin also indicated Russia's readiness to reengage in talks with Ukraine, but under the framework established during discussions in Istanbul in March 2022, the last time both sides met to negotiate. He recalled that during those talks, Ukraine showed willingness to adopt military neutrality, limit its armed forces, and address issues concerning ethnic Russians. In return, Russia would have been prepared to join other major world powers in providing security guarantees for Ukraine.



As tensions continue to simmer, Putin's remarks highlight Russia's strategic focus on achieving a comprehensive peace that aligns with its security needs, while also navigating the complexities of international diplomacy and regional stability.

