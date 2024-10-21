Delhi Pollution: AAP Govt Launches 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' Campaign, Alleges Rise In Stubble Burning In Haryana, UP

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi's Environment Gopal Rai launched the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign on Monday, October 21. This awareness campaign aims to curb vehicular emissions and air pollution in Delhi, which reels under a blanket of smog and severe pollution during winter.

The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign encourages people to switch off their vehicle engines while waiting at red lights or traffic lights to curb emissions.

The campaign kicked off at the ITO crossing in Delhi. A video shared by AAP on X showed some volunteers holding placards with messages like "Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh". As part of the launch, Gopal Rai also distributed roses to auto drivers.

The launch of the campaign was announced a day after the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category in the national capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the 24-hour average AQI at 9 am on Sunday in Delhi was recorded at 265.

'Delhi's pollution levels expected to rise'

Speaking after the campaign's launch, Rai noted rising pollution levels , particularly during the winter months, and stressed the need for immediate action. He emphasized that Delhiites were suffering more from pollution caused outside the city than from the pollution within it .

"As we all know, pollution is increasing, and it is unfortunate that the people of Delhi not only bear the brunt of pollution from within the city but also from neighbouring states. With winter approaching, pollution levels are expected to rise further," the minister said.

'Increase' in stubble burning in UP, Haryana

AAP minister Gopal Rai said, "Apart from dust and vehicle pollution, there is pollution due to stubble burning. " He said the instances of stubble burning in the AAP-ruled Punjab are going down.

He instead blamed neighbouring BJP-ruled states – Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. "Unfortunately, stubble burning incidents are increasing in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh," he said.

"We appeal to the BJP governments and leaders to stop stubble burning incidents in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Yesterday, I visited Anand Vihar [at Delhi-UP border], where I saw many diesel-run buses. While, in Delhi, we are running CNG and electric buses. We appeal to BJP governments to cooperate with Delhi," Rai said.

He added, "The Delhi government is doing its share of work. To tackle pollution from vehicles, we are starting a month-long 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' awareness campaign today."