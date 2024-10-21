Latin American Citizens Warm To Tough Crime Policies As Insecurity Rises

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A recent study by Flacso and the University of Santiago de Chile reveals a growing acceptance of strict law enforcement measures in four Latin American countries.



Ecuador, Costa Rica, Chile, and Uruguay, once considered exceptions to the region's high rates, now face increasing violence.



In addition, this shift has prompted researchers to investigate citizens' attitudes towards more punitive approaches to combat crime.



The study, titled "Mano Dura and Erosion in Latin America," involved focus groups with about 300 participants in each country.



Results show that 67% of respondents express fear related to crime, while many feel abandoned by institutions. Citizens perceive organized crime as more sophisticated than the state's ability to combat it.







Interestingly, as discussions progressed, participants' initial support for harsh punishments often moderated. For example, some who initially advocated for forced labor in prisons later shifted towards improving prison conditions.



This change highlights the complex relationship between tough-on-crime policies and democratic institutions. The research found varied interpretations of "mano dura" (iron fist) policies across the four countries.

Public Perception of Security Policies in Latin America

Most commonly, people associated it with strict laws (21%), order and authority (15%), and firm upbringing (14%). Overall, 58% of participants viewed such policies positively, with Ecuador and Costa Rica showing the strongest support.



Presidents emerged as the primary figures expected to implement tough measures. International references frequently mentioned included Nayib Bukele, Javier Milei , Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump.



Domestically, participants often associated right-wing politicians with these policies. Lucía Dammert, the project's general coordinator, noted that citizens initially expressed approval for Bukele-style tactics.



However, deeper conversations reveal a reluctance toward extreme measures. She emphasized that progressive voices need to better understand the multidimensional nature of public concerns about security.



The study also explored emotional responses to the security situation in each country. Fear dominated, with 67% of participants using related terms. Anger (17%), worry (13%), and sadness (3%) were also expressed.



Ecuador and Costa Rica showed higher levels of anger and frustration compared to Chile and Uruguay . Participants often romanticized the past, perceiving it as safer.



They cited increased crime frequency, violence, and diversity of offenses as factors heightening their fear. A Costa Rican woman expressed concern about shootings near schools, illustrating the pervasive sense of insecurity.



Irregular migration and drug trafficking emerged as key factors blamed for security problems across all four countries. In Ecuador, large-scale drug trafficking was seen as a new threat.

The Complex Dynamics of Crime

Chile linked violent crimes to irregular Venezuelan migration, while Costa Rica pointed to Nicaraguan immigrants. The study revealed a complex interplay between democratic values and the desire for tougher security measures.



Some participants viewed human rights protections as obstacles to effective crime-fighting. Others expressed distrust in traditional media, turning to social media for information about crime and security issues.



As discussions progressed, many participants moderated their views on extreme measures. Factors such as civil liberties, national identities, and democratic institutions often tempered initial calls for harsh policies.



Uruguay, with its recent history of dictatorship, showed the most resistance to extreme measures. The research highlights a widespread belief that current laws are too lenient on criminals.



Many participants expressed frustration with what they perceive as a "revolving door" justice system. This sentiment sometimes led to discussions of vigilantism and civil detentions.



Ultimately, the study reveals a complex picture of public attitudes toward crime and punishment in these four countries.



While fear and frustration are prevalent, citizens also show a nuanced understanding of the challenges of balancing security with democratic values.

