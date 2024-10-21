'Qatar Plays Important Role In Combating Money Laundering And Terrorist Financing'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: The Public Prosecution has launched a on 'Improving Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing regime' to mitigate crimes in the monetary sector.

The four-day event is hosted in cooperation with the US Departments of Justice and Treasury and runs until October 23, 2024.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the participation of Attorney General, H E Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi, and the Ambassador of the US to Qatar, H E Timmy Davis along with other officials at The Ritz Carlton, yesterday.

During his opening remarks, H E Al Nuaimi emphasised the need for international cooperation and the exchange of expertise views, and experiences.

The Attorney General noted that Qatar plays a significant role in combating money laundering and terrorist financing while aligning with its national strategy under the framework of the general directions in criminal policy and organised terrors in the region.

He further added that Qatar had spared no effort in recent years to enhance the system for combating money laundering, financing of terrorism, and the proliferation of weapons, by updating the legislative framework, establishing and bolstering specialised institutions, and enforcing intensive regulatory reforms to secure technical compliance with international standards.

On the other hand, Ambassador Davis said“This event will focus on protecting the financial system from abuse by criminals, terrorists, and terrorist organisations.”

He continued“Though the United States is providing this training, you need to know that it's through your questions and conversation that we too will learn and enhance our capabilities.

We have a fantastic line of experts and practitioners from the United States and around the world, academic scholars, investigators, and experts in countering illicit finance.”

Ambassador Davis noted that these professionals will elaborate on popular illicit finance schemes, new trends and technologies, and notable case studies from private sector partners who provide powerful tools for investigations and will discuss virtual assets, and money laundering using complex financial instruments.

He also underscored that the workshop caters as an opportunity to exchange knowledge through important panels, in addition to learning ways to improve capabilities, especially with the participation of a large group of experts, specialists, public prosecutors, and judges from the US and across the globe.

The workshop covers numerous critical topics and working papers, including best practices related to banking supervision in combating money laundering and terrorist financing, trade-based money laundering, money laundering using complex financial instruments, and money laundering patterns in the MENA region.

The event also aims to enhance capacities and exchange ideas among the participating countries including Qatar and the US and is expected to explore frameworks that serve as a key pillar in reinforcing the integrated system in financial investigations among others.

The attendees will also obtain briefing on important topics on the use of information as evidence to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, the use of financial information to develop evidence and track criminal cases, in addition to the issue of money laundering associated with drug crimes in the region and beyond.