Helicopter crashes into radio tower in Houston, Texas, leaves 4 dead

(MENAFN) A tragic helicopter crash in Houston, Texas, resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a child, after the aircraft collided with a tower on Sunday night. Houston Mayor John Whitmire confirmed the incident, stating that the crash triggered a significant explosion and caused the tower to topple. In a late-night press conference, Whitmire reassured residents that they were safe but described the crash scene as a "terrible accident."



According to Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz, the victims were aboard a privately owned Robinson R44 helicopter at the time of the crash. Diaz expressed sorrow over the incident, calling it a "tragic event" and a "tragic loss of life." The helicopter had taken off from Ellington Airport, but its intended destination remains unknown.



As investigators work to determine the cause of the crash, the identities of the victims have not yet been disclosed. The investigation aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding the accident and ensure that any contributing factors are addressed to prevent future incidents.



This unfortunate event has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the inherent risks associated with helicopter travel and the importance of aviation safety measures. Authorities continue to gather information and assess the situation as they work towards providing answers to the families affected by this tragedy.

