STREAMING MEETS STREETWEAR ABOUT YOU AND NETFLIX LAUNCH A JOINT FASHION BRAND

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Hamburg | October 21, 2024 – ABOUT YOU and are pleased to announce the launch of their exclusive joint brand, "NETFLIX COLLECTION". The iconic entertainment service and the leading fashion store for Gen Y&Z have joined forces for a unique partnership. The first limited drop from the two creative houses will only be available at ABOUT YOU from October 28, 2024.

This is just the start of the special fusion between ABOUT YOU and Netflix. The“NETFLIX COLLECTION” is inspired by various Netflix series and films. The second drop will be released in December and will appeal to both series fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. Which series will be the focus of this broader collection in December remains a secret for now – further highlights will follow at the beginning of next year, blending the worlds of entertainment and fashion in a unique way.

“This partnership is very special because we have found a partner in Netflix that, just like ABOUT YOU, puts creative content first. Both companies share the vision for the new fashion brand, which is what makes our collaboration so unique. Developing the first pieces has already shown how strong this collaboration is,” summarizes Julian Jansen, Content Director at ABOUT YOU.





ABOUT THE COLLECTION

The“NETFLIX COLLECTION”'s first drop consists of two strictly limited-edition pieces, setting the scene for this partnership. With a price range from EUR 39.90 to EUR 69.90, the pieces are accessible to a wide audience. Inspired by the meaningful connection Netflix creates with millions of viewers and fans worldwide, this launch celebrates the coming together of two partners who put creative, innovative content at the forefront.

The limited collection focuses on one of the most iconic quotes from the popular series

“Sex Education”:“SOMEDAY SOMEONE WILL CHOOSE YOU, AND WILL KEEP CHOOSING YOU EVERYDAY”. Below are the logos of the senders of this message: ABOUT YOU and Netflix.





THE CAMPAIGN

“LOOKS LIKE YOU?” is the tagline for the campaign, which alludes to the empathy and identification between the customer/viewer and the fashion brand. The campaign highlights the diversity of Netflix viewers and ABOUT YOU customers. It shows different groups in their very own Netflix moments - be it a comedy evening with friends, an action adventure, or a romantic movie night. By showing the viewers from the perspective of the TV screen, their familiarity and bond with Netflix becomes evident.

Realized in ABOUT YOU's photo studios in Hamburg, the campaign emphasizes the similarity between Netflix and ABOUT YOU: Both offer personalized experiences, whether in the world of fashion or entertainment. They invite their customers and viewers to express their individuality and to identify with the collection.





AVAILABILITY AND TEASER PHASE

The first pieces of the“NETFLIX COLLECTION” will exclusively be available on aboutyou from October 28, 2024. Before the official launch, a teaser phase will increase excitement and anticipation as well as provide first impressions of the collection.

Please find the campaign material here .





