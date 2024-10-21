Kuwait Moi: 21,190 Visa Violators Deported, 11,970 Amended Status In '24
10/21/2024 3:04:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Interior Ministry announced Monday that it had detained and deported, since the beginning of the year, 21,190 violators of work visa laws while 11,970 amended their legal standing.
This came as per the directives of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah to combat visa forgery and manipulation, mentioned the ministry via statement.
The statement added that 59 felonies were registered following search, investigation and inspection of fake companies, as well as some 506 case of misdemeanor.
The Ministry reaffirmed that it will not hesitate in holding visa violators accountable for their actions, adding that this will include employee and employer. (end)
