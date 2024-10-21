Furthermore, on account of the growing population and the increasing influx of expatriates, there is a rise in the shortage of affordable housing in Saudi Arabia. This, in confluence with the advantages offered by prefabricated building and structural steel such as affordable price point and time efficiency, has escalated the demand for prefabricated buildings in the country.

Apart from this, owing to the rising environmental concerns, there is an increase in the adoption of prefabricated buildings as they do not generate any on-site waste.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the Saudi Arabia prefabricated building and structural steel market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country levels from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on component and end use.

Breakup by Component:



Prefabricated Building



Floors and Roof



Walls



Staircase



Panels and Lintels

Others

Structural Steel



H-Type Beam



I-Type Beam



Columns



Angles Others

At present, floors and roofs, and H-type beams account for the majority of the total market share in the Saudi Arabia prefabricated building and structural steel markets, respectively.

Breakup by End Use:



Residential

Institutional

Commercial Industrial

The residential sector exhibits a clear dominance in the market, on account of rapid urbanization and the increasing number of expatriates in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are:



Saudi Building Systems Mfg. Co.

Red Sea Housing Services

Kirby Building Systems Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes