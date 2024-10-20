Namroqa Attends Inauguration Ceremony Of New Indonesian President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Jakarta, Oct. 20 (Petra) - of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Nancy Namroqa, on Sunday participated in the inauguration ceremony of the new Indonesian President, Prabowo Subianto, and Vice President, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, which was held in the capital Jakarta, alongside a number of officials from various countries.Namroqa conveyed greetings of King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to President Subianto and his deputy and wishes for success for the new Indonesian leadership, as well as further progress and prosperity for the brotherly Indonesian people.Namroqa stressed His Majesty's keenness to strengthen brotherly Jordanian-Indonesian relations in various fields.Meanwhile, President Subianto and his deputy asked Namroqa to convey their greetings to His Majesty King Abdullah II and HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Jordanian people.Furthermore, they stressed their keenness to strengthen bilateral relations.