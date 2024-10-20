Qatar Condemns Settlers' Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyards

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has strongly condemned the storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards by hundreds of settlers under the protection of the Israeli forces and deemed it a flagrant violation of international law and an act of provocation to the feelings of Muslims worldwide.

In a statement Sunday, the of Foreign Affairs warned of repercussions of the repeated Israeli attempts to compromise the religious and historical status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque. It stressed that the international community should shoulder its moral and responsibility toward Jerusalem and its sanctities.

The ministry reiterated Qatar's unwavering position on the just of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including the full right to perform their religious rituals without restrictions, and establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

