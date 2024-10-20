Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Bahraini FM At Seif Palace
KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Abdullatif Al-Zayani and his delegation at Seif Palace on Sunday.
The meeting coincides with the convening of the 11th session of the Kuwait-Bahrain Joint High Committee in Kuwait.
Present at the meeting were Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Kuwait's Ambassador to Bahrain Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince's office director Retired lieutenant General Jamal Mohammad Al-Theyab, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Mazen Al-Issa, and the Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs, Ambassador Najib Al-Bader. (end)
