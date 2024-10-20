Report states Pentagon wants improved AI tools to develop its online fakes

(MENAFN) The Pentagon's Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) is reportedly seeking advanced tools to create realistic personas using cutting-edge generative technologies, according to a procurement document revealed by The Intercept. This unclassified wishlist outlines a desire to produce convincing fake imagery, including human faces displaying various emotions, virtual environments, and "selfie videos" that can evade detection by social algorithms as well as real users. Additionally, the tools are expected to include elements that correspond to the locations depicted in the simulated footage.



The U.S. military's use of fake online identities, often referred to as "sock puppets," has been in practice for over a decade. These digital constructs are employed to disseminate American propaganda, manipulate or fabricate public opinion, and gather intelligence. Earlier this year, a Reuters investigation uncovered a U.S. military initiative aimed at eroding public confidence in a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, a strategic move to maintain U.S. influence in the region while countering Beijing’s growing power.



In 2022, the Pentagon launched a review of its psychological warfare strategies following revelations that social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter (now known as X) had detected and removed numerous bots linked to U.S. Central Command. This scrutiny reflects a growing concern over the ethical implications of using deceptive online tactics.



The U.S. government has consistently accused its adversaries—namely China, Russia, and Iran—of conducting "malign influence operations" through AI-generated content. These foreign governments have been implicated in various forms of online interference, including attempts to sway elections in the United States.



As the Pentagon seeks to enhance its capabilities in online information warfare, the implications of these developments raise important questions about the role of AI in modern military strategy and the ethical considerations surrounding digital deception. The pursuit of sophisticated AI tools by the military could further blur the lines between reality and fabrication in the information space, highlighting the need for greater accountability and transparency in these operations.

