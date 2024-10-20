Unearthing our shared legacy of humanity through the stories of Mleiha

(MENAFN- NNC PR) Sharjah, 20 October 2024



Archaeology encompasses a scientific practice that stretches far beyond the process of discovering evidence of the past, unearthing the history of our world and the essence of humanity itself. These stories of our collective ancestors, put together piece by piece, teach us invaluable lessons about resilience in the face of adversity. The artefacts and remnants that are uncovered by those who have dedicated their time and passion to the subject, reveal how ancient cultures navigated challenges that can often mirror our own — climate change, resource scarcity, and social upheaval. By understanding their strategies for survival, and their trials and tribulations, we can glean wisdom for our contemporary world.



Mleiha, a breathtaking treasure trove of history and the ages; set amidst the stunning dunes and ancient rocks deep within the emirate of Sharjah; is a profound attestation to this resilience and ingenuity of humanity that stretches back over 200,000 years. It is a place where the echoes of our ancestors resonate through time, reminding us of our shared journey across the ages, spanning the Palaeolithic era through the Neolithic, Bronze Age, Iron Age, and into the Pre-Islamic and Late Pre-Islamic periods.



Archaeological discoveries have revealed Mleiha to be one of the first havens where our ancestors set foot as they ventured from Africa into the vast expanses of Arabia, Europe, South Asia, and beyond. During the Ice Age, as ice sheets expanded and sea levels dropped, a land bridge appeared, allowing early hominins to cross between continents and explore new territories. Here, in a far more fertile climate that predates the ancient sands, stone tools were created revealing tales of courage and curiosity and demonstrating that Mleiha was not a short-term resting place but a major stepping stone in our shared odyssey.



I find my passion for storytelling deeply intertwined with the narratives unearthed by archaeology. Just as every book invites readers to journey through time and imagination, the artefacts and remnants discovered in Mleiha provide a compelling tale of human history. Both literature and archaeology serve as powerful tools for understanding our world, and ourselves, and this fuels my dedication to preserving our cultural identity and enriching our collective narrative.



In recognition of International Archaeology Day, we celebrate the invaluable work of those who dedicate their lives to unearthing the tales of our shared past; Archaeologists, researchers, and local communities who delve into the earth, revealing the evidence of those who ventured before us. Their dedicated efforts serve to preserve our heritage while ensuring that the narratives of ancient civilizations continue to inspire curiosity and kindle understanding in all who seek them. These guardians of history reaffirm our quest to explore and share the stories that define us, igniting a passion for discovery that will resonate through generations yet to come.







