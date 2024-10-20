(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past week, international audiences explored China's sustainable development journey and its path toward modernization through a vivid photo in Berlin, Germany.

Titled "Green Dream: Themed Exhibition on the New Journey of Chinese Modernization," the event was organized by the Global Times to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China and one of the events of the Global Times Overseas "China Week" series of activities.

The exhibition was held at the Westin Grand Hotel in central Berlin and was open to the public free of charge.

In today's world, green has become the defining color of the New Era in China, with green development emerging as a significant feature of Chinese modernization.

Green development, which seeks to promote harmony between humanity and nature while maximizing economic and social benefits with minimal resource consumption, has now become a global consensus.

The event highlights China's commitment to green development, emphasizing its role in promoting harmony between humanity and nature, actively implementing the concept of sustainable development and driving the global transition toward a low-carbon future.

The exhibition covered four themes under the key word "green" with dozens of striking images, showcasing China's green lifestyle, eco-friendly industries, wildlife conservation, and its contributions to global environmental cooperation.

One highlight was Xiaomi's electric vehicle, the SU7 Ultra prototype, symbolizing the nation's commitment to green transportation. A particularly popular exhibit was the "BeijingAirNow" project, which compared air quality in 2013 with that of 2023, visually illustrating the city's remarkable achievements in combating pollution.

Visitors were also captivated by a photo of pandas Meng Meng and her cub, Meng Xiang, from the Berlin Zoo, symbolizing China's efforts in wildlife conservation and international cooperation. The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics' green initiatives also drew attention, inspiring visitors to explore China's broader journey toward sustainable development.

It also showcased Global Times' reporting on environmental topics from recent years, including the restoration of Yundang Lake in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province, and the development of China's national park system.

Attendees, including representatives from German and Chinese media, students, tourists, and local citizens, discussed ways to promote international collaboration for sustainability goals. According to incomplete statistics, visitors hailed from China, Germany, Austria, Brazil, and the US.

Daniel Mendes Jenner, a Brazilian journalist with Germany's Forum Nachhaltig Wirtschaften, noted that the exhibition offered a valuable connection to his research on sustainable development goals (SDGs). He praised the exhibition for showcasing both green industrial advancements and China's work in fostering harmony between humans and nature. Photos of pandas and elephants particularly impressed him, showcasing China's biodiversity conservation efforts.

Upon seeing Xiaomi's SU7 Ultra prototype, Jenner also said Chinese electric vehicles like Xiaomi's are becoming a hot topic among German youth. Through the exhibition, he learned about the vehicle's sports car version.

Maximilian Sutrich, a visitor and postgraduate student at the Vienna University of Technology, had visited China earlier this year. After seeing the exhibition, he remarked that cities like Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Beijing are adopting non-fossil fuel transport solutions. He said China is moving in the right direction on sustainability and hopes to see further efforts in areas like food sustainability.

The "Green Dream" exhibition was the first event of the Global Times Overseas "China Week" series of activities. The Global Times plans to bring the Overseas "China Week" to more countries in the future.





