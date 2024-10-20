A Truly Inclusive Approach to Financing with the Launch of Dubai Islamic Bank’s ACCESS Auto Finance for People of Determination

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick)

Dubai, UAE – 18 October 2024: Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, announced the launch of ACCESS Auto Finance, a bespoke financing solution specifically tailor-made for People of Determination. This innovative offering is a beacon of DIB’s relentless drive towards inclusivity and innovation, offering unprecedented ease of access and autonomy in mobility for all its customers. This facility marks a significant milestone in the Islamic banking giant’s ESG strategy wherein “Inclusivity” is not a mere word but an important ingredient in the organisation’s ambitious agenda to be a leader in this space.



ACCESS Auto Finance rolls out with competitive financing rates and customised repayment plans to facilitate vehicle ownership for People of Determination and their family members, ensuring they have the means to purchase their dream car with ease. This specialised service includes provisions for necessary vehicle adaptations, facilitated through a strategic partnership with Manafeth Mobility Solutions, ensuring the vehicles meet specific accessibility requirements. Furthermore, the entire application and approval process has been streamlined to be accessible online, epitomising DIB’s commitment to hassle-free, seamless and secured customer experience.

Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB, commented on this launch: "As we advance our ESG agenda, initiatives like ACCESS exemplify our dedication to inclusivity at every societal level. By enhancing the mobility of People of Determination, we are not just complying with, but are actively driving forward, the UAE Government’s vision for a more inclusive community. This facility is a testament to how integrated and thoughtful financial solutions can foster significant life improvements for our valued customers. With the launch of ACCESS, we continue to innovate in ways that genuinely enhance the lives of our customers. This service is tailored to meet the unique needs of People of Determination, offering them unparalleled support and convenience. It reflects our ongoing commitment to serve and empower all segments of our community, ensuring everyone has access to the best financial products in the market."

Dubai Islamic Bank has consistently been at the forefront of inclusivity, implementing initiatives that empower all segments of the community, including people with special needs. The introduction of ACCESS complements a spectrum of dedicated services and hiring practices aimed at supporting this community. This includes specialised counters at select branches and continuous enhancements to ensure all banking facilities are accessible. By embracing ethical practices as a responsible financial institution, DIB reinforces its commitment to building a diverse and inclusive environment. This approach not only enhances the bank's operational excellence but also aligns with the UAE's inclusive development goals.

Manafeth Mobility Solutions will provide DIB Access customers exclusive discounts and benefits, offering up to 40% discount on the entire product range, up to 25% discount on service and maintenance, up to 15% discount on rental services as well as up to 5 years extended warranty on select products.





