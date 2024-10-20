Ericsson and e& international sign AI MoU to explore Autonomous Networks

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and e& international today announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at GITEX Global 2024 to transform its mobile networks by exploring the potential of autonomous networks, furthering e&'s commitment to responsible deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The collaboration will focus on leveraging AI to foster innovation, improve network autonomy, and contribute to environmental sustainability.

Under the terms of the collaboration, both companies will engage in joint research and experimentation to better understand the capabilities and potential of enabling AI-driven autonomous networks, knowledge-sharing and developing a roadmap for network evolution. This strategic roadmap will guide the development of autonomous networks over the next several years, exploring how AI can optimize network performance, customer experience and also contribute to broader sustainability goals. Ericsson will leverage its global expertise in AI, 5G, cloud, and automation to ensure the success of the MoU, collaborating closely with e& to enhance network efficiencies and innovations.

Aligning with e& ’s sustainability commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its own operations by 2040 in all markets and by 2030 in the United Arab Emirates, a key aspect of this collaboration is its focus on environmental sustainability. e& international and Ericsson will explore how AI solutions can contribute to building energy efficient networks and reducing carbon emissions.

Sabri Yehya, Chief Technology Officer, e& international, says: “At e&, our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence goes beyond innovation – it is about creating a sustainable future for generations to come. Our memorandum of understanding with Ericsson marks a critical step in our journey toward autonomous networks, which will not only transform the way we operate but also enable us to meet our ambitious net-zero targets. We are confident that through responsible artificial intelligence deployment, we can lead the way in driving positive change across the industry and civil society.”

Ekow Nelson, Vice President and Head of Global Customer Unit for e& at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “With UAE as one of the leading countries in Artificial intelligence, there is no better place or time for this collaboration between our two companies. Artificial intelligence and automation will play pivotal roles in shaping the networks of the future. By combining Ericsson’s global expertise with e&’s forward-thinking strategy and the UAE’s leadership in AI, we aim to pioneer the development of autonomous networks to enhance operational efficiency and contribute to environmental sustainability. This collaboration is about more than just technology – it’s about creating a positive impact for e&’s customers, communities, and the planet.”

The three-year MoU will see Ericsson and e& international engaging in joint knowledge-sharing activities, continuously exploring new possibilities for autonomous networks. The companies will also collaborate on external engagements to inspire the broader telecommunications industry, with the aim of ensuring that advancements in AI and automation are shared with society at large.





