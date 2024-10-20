Enemy Hits Power Facility In Sumy Region, Over 100 Settlements Without Electricity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy region, the enemy attacked a power facility, and 104 settlements of the Romny community were cut off from electricity.

This was reported on by Sumyoblenergo JSC, Ukrinform reports.

“This morning, the Russian attacked one of the facilities in Sumy region. As a result, more than 37 thousand consumers in the Romny region (104 settlements) were temporarily de-energized,” the power company said.

It is noted that more than 14,000 more electricity consumers are without power supply as a result of the Russian military aggression in the border areas in Sumy region, which is 130 settlements.

“All efforts of power engineers are aimed at restoring electricity distribution to every home,” Sumyoblenergo assures.

In her turn, Valentyna Nazarenko, First Deputy Head of Romny District State Administration, said that rescuers had localized the fire at the power facility.

“As of 8:50 a.m., rescue and firefighting units of the State Emergency Service have localized the fire at the damaged energy facility. An investigative team is working at the site. No one was killed or injured,” Nazarenko said.

According to her, there is damage to the private residential sector.

As the agency reported earlier, air defense destroyed 11 kamikaze drones in Sumy region at night.