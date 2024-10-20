Israeli Occupation Kills 73 Palestinians In New Beit Lahia Massacre

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Israeli committed a horrific massacre, Sunday, in Gaza Strip's Beit Lahia for the fifteenth day in a row killing 73 Palestinians including women, children and elderly.

In press release, authorities stated that tens on remain under the rubble after the occupation bombed residential blocks.

Hospital director D. Hussam Abu Safiya mentioned that the lack of amenities and severe shortage of medical equipment and expertise has made it very difficult to treat the wounded.

As for civil defense times, the mentioned that they have managed to lift large numbers of people either dead or wounded, as the occupation has targeted a residential block housing five families, saying that they are still working to find even more under the rubble.

Eyewitnesses told KUNA that Jabaliya camp has been bombarded with all kinds of weaponry to force residents into evacuating.

The occupation's army, through drones, has gained control of hospitals and schools housing refugees as well as camp roads and detained hundreds of citizens.

The media office vehemently condemned the occupation's massacres calling it a continuation of ethnic cleansing war against civilians, and urged the international community to pressure the occupation into ending this genocide.

The occupation also struck Gaza city and a refugee tent in Deir Balah leaving behind many dead and wounded. (end)

wab













MENAFN20102024000071011013ID1108798339