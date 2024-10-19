Ancient Remains Unearthed In Birkot: Tracing 3,600 Years Of History In Swat's Bazira City

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In an extraordinary archaeological discovery in the Barikot area of Swat, the centuries-old remains of Bazira City have been unearthed.



Dr. Abdul Samad, Director of the Department of Archaeology, revealed that the excavation, which reached 40 feet underground, has uncovered artifacts from various civilizations, including those from the Buddhist, Hindu, Zoroastrian, Islamic, Kushan, Scythian, Indo-Greek, and Mauryan periods.

According to Dr. Samad, the city's inhabitants abandoned Bazira in the 4th century AD after a devastating earthquake. The excavation has revealed remains that date back 3,600 years, including an ancient pre-Buddhist temple, as well as coins, pottery, clay toys, and statues from earlier times.

Since the 1960s, excavations at this site have been ongoing in collaboration with Italian archaeologists. Bazira is now the second major archaeological site to be discovered in Pakistan after Gor Khatri, where a 40-foot excavation has revealed historical layers of the ancient city.

Bazira holds significant historical importance as it was the first city Alexander the Great conquered upon entering Swat. Spanning an area of approximately one kilometer, the city boasted a majestic fortress nestled among mountains. To protect the excavation site from weather damage, a protective shed has been installed, similar to that at Gor Khatri.

This remarkable discovery sheds new light on the rich, multi-layered history of the region, connecting modern-day Swat to ancient civilizations.