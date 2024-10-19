JV Ejercito presses House to fast-track Universal health Care amendments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, October 20 - Press Release

October 17, 2024

JV Ejercito presses House to fast-track Universal Care amendments

Senior Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito is calling on the House of Representatives to expedite its version of the proposed amendments to the Universal (UHC) Act following the Senate's unanimous approval of Senate Bill 2620 on its third and final reading.

Ejercito expressed hope that his colleagues in the House will pass their version before the year ends, allowing the bicameral committee to reconcile proposals from both chambers and pave the way for the bill's enactment.

"Natutuwa kami sa Senado na naisulong natin ang mga hakbang para mas mapabuti pa ang Universal Health Care," said Ejercito. "Pero kailangan natin ng mabilis na aksyon mula sa Kamara para maipasa ito nang tuluyan."

He emphasized that the measure is critical for initiating the urgent reforms needed for PhilHealth which will ensure it is properly funded and managed efficiently so that health services are delivered without delay.

He also pointed out that the bill is among the priority bills identified by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC), underscoring its significance in the Marcos administration's commitment to enhancing public health services.

"We cannot afford to wait any longer for reforms that will provide our citizens with the health services they deserve. This is not only a priority, it is a necessity for the well-being of our people," the lawmaker from San Juan said.

Senate Bill 2620, authored by Ejercito, includes reforms to PhilHealth, such as adjustments to premium rates and stricter management of its funds.

One key provision prevents the transfer of PhilHealth funds to other government and is intended to address past issues, such as the P89.9-billion transfer of unused subsidies to the National Treasury.

The bill also expands PhilHealth's coverage to include dental services and mandates regular reviews of its benefit packages.

With the Senate having completed its work on the bill, it now awaits action from the lower chamber to finalize its version.

