TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2024 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) From Sunday, October 20, 2024, until Saturday, October 26, 2024, the IMF/World Annual Meetings detail will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

Beginning on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. through Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking :



H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20th Street, NW

19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 19th Street to 1924 Pennsylvania Ave, NW (south curb only) G Street from 18th Street to 20th Street (north curb only)

Beginning on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. through Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic:

H Street from 19th Street to 20th Street, NW

Beginning on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. through Friday, October 25, 2024, at 8:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:



H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20th Street, NW 19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street, NW

Beginning on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. through Friday, October 25, 2024, at 12:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking :



17th Street from C Street to D Street, NW (west curb lane)

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

D Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW C Street from 18th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

