Qatar Chamber Implements Fee Reduction From Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber chairman Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani has announced that Cabinet Decision No 19 of 2024 on the reduction of some of the chamber's service fees will be implemented from October 20.

The Cabinet Decision was ratified by the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and published in the Official Gazette.

Sheikh Khalifa expressed confidence that the chamber's fee reduction will help alleviate some of the Qatari companies' burdens, stimulate the establishment of new businesses, and encourage across various sectors.

According to the decision, the chamber's annual membership fees for shareholding companies, holding companies, and foreign companies involved in contracts with the state will be QR5,000, reflecting a 50% reduction.

For limited liability companies, general partnership companies, simple partnership companies, joint venture companies, and partnerships limited by shares, the annual membership fees will be set at QR500, regardless of the company's capital or type of activity. For each branch, a 10% fee of the annual subscription fee is added upon renewal of membership.

The fees for authentication and certification services are as follows: approval of a commercial invoice, QR50; issuance of a certificate of origin, QR50; issuance of To Whom It May Concern certificate, QR50; signature attestation, QR50; each additional copy of any of these transactions, QR50; and each duplicate copy, QR10.

The decision also outlined the fees for the issuance of the ATA Carnet for one visit are set at QR1,000 for chamber members and QR2,000 for non-members. For transit cases or visits to more than one country, the fees are QR100 per additional country for chamber members and QR200 per additional country for non-members.

If multiple pages are required in the ATA Carnet, the fee is QR25 for each additional page for members and QR50 for each additional page for non-members, while the fee for cancelling the ATA Carnet is QR500. The fees for urgent issuance are as follows: within 24 hours, QR500; within 48 hours, QR400; and within 72 hours, QR250. According to the decision, the arbitration request fee will be 1/1000 (or 0.001) of the dispute's value, with a minimum fee of QR2,000.

MENAFN19102024000067011011ID1108797514