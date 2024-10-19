(MENAFN) In a recent revelation, Mikhail Podoliak, a senior aide to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, disclosed that the much-publicized "victory plan" contains secret provisions detailing Ukraine's intended long-range military operations against Russian targets. These confidential elements, not included in the public version of the plan, outline specific objectives, action strategies, and the types of weaponry needed for these operations.



Podoliak explained in an interview with RBC Ukraine that the undisclosed sections of the plan contain precise information about which targets will be attacked, the necessary military resources, and logistical considerations for striking targets deep within Russian territory. He emphasized that these appendices specifically address the types of weapons required to effectively disrupt logistical operations far from the front lines.



Zelensky introduced the public aspects of this "victory plan" during an address to the Ukrainian parliament, following his recent visits to Western capitals to garner support from international allies. The public demands outlined in the plan include an immediate invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, a call for the lifting of restrictions on Western-supplied long-range weapons to enable strikes on Russia, and the deployment of a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on Ukrainian soil.



The response to these demands has been mixed within Western circles. For instance, Julianne Smith, the US envoy to NATO, affirmed the alliance's commitment to Ukraine’s future membership but clarified that actual accession to NATO is not expected to occur in the near term.



As the situation continues to evolve, the revelations from Podoliak highlight the strategic complexities and military considerations underpinning Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia, further emphasizing the delicate balance of international support and military strategy in the region.

