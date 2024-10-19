Iranian Brigadier General asserts that Iran possesses military capabilities that are "superior" to nuclear weapons

(MENAFN) In a striking statement, Iranian Brigadier General Ebrahim Rostami has asserted that Iran possesses military capabilities that are "superior" to nuclear weapons. His comments were made in the context of rising tensions with Israel and calls from Iranian lawmakers to reassess the nation’s non-nuclear military doctrine.



During an interview with Iranian media, Rostami, who has previously held a significant position within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), acknowledged the parliamentary requests to update Iran's defense strategy. However, he emphasized that legislators may not fully grasp certain classified details due to their sensitive nature.



Rostami claimed that Iran has utilized "weapons that are far superior to nuclear weapons," suggesting these capabilities have been demonstrated in prior military actions, including an incident involving oil tankers in the United Arab Emirates back in 2019. He referenced how, during then-President Trump’s efforts to curb Iranian oil exports, several tactical operations took place, one of which resulted in the explosions of five tankers at the heavily secured port of Fujairah. He noted that the source of the attack was undetected, leading the UAE to file a complaint with the United Nations without any conclusive evidence to support their allegations against Iran.



In light of ongoing threats from Israel regarding potential strikes on Iran's nuclear and oil facilities, a group of Iranian parliamentarians recently urged the Supreme National Security Council to reconsider the country’s defense policy. They have proposed lifting the ban on developing nuclear weapons, highlighting the growing urgency for Iran to bolster its military posture amid perceived external threats.



Rostami's comments and the legislative calls signal a critical moment in Iran's approach to its defense strategy, reflecting both a sense of urgency and confidence in its military capabilities.

