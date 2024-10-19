Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria's results in deaths of more than 100 individuals, leaves over 50 others injured

(MENAFN) A devastating tanker explosion in Nigeria's northern Jigawa state has resulted in the deaths of more than 100 individuals and left over 50 others injured, according to local reports citing police officials. The incident occurred late Tuesday night when a tanker crashed on the Kano-Hadejia Expressway in the village of Majiya and subsequently exploded.



Lawan Shiisu Adam, the spokesperson for the Jigawa State Police Command, reported that many of the victims were attempting to collect fuel that had spilled onto the road and into nearby drains following the crash. The initial casualty count stood at approximately 105 deceased and 55 injured, a number that had been revised from an earlier estimate of 50. Many of those who died in the explosion were burned beyond recognition, necessitating a mass burial scheduled for later that day.



Haruna Mairiga, the head of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency, stated that 97 individuals were "burned to ashes" at the scene of the explosion, while eight more succumbed to their injuries in local hospitals. Eyewitness accounts and videos shared on social media captured the horrific scene, showing a massive fire engulfing the area and frantic attempts by bystanders to rescue those trapped in the flames.



Nigeria, Africa's largest crude oil producer, has a troubling history of fatal tanker accidents, often attributed to inadequate road maintenance and safety protocols. This tragedy comes on the heels of another incident in north-central Niger state last month, where a fuel truck exploded after colliding with another vehicle, resulting in nearly 50 fatalities.



The practice of scavenging for petrol after such disasters has become alarmingly common in Nigeria, where fuel prices have surged dramatically—tripling since the government lifted gasoline subsidies last year. This increase in prices has exacerbated the dangers associated with fuel handling, contributing to the high number of casualties in these tragic accidents.



The recent explosion highlights the urgent need for improved safety regulations and infrastructure maintenance in Nigeria, as well as a broader discussion about the socio-economic factors driving individuals to engage in risky behaviors in the aftermath of such incidents.

