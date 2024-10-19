(MENAFN) The Kremlin has expressed skepticism regarding Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's recently unveiled "victory plan," suggesting that it merely outlines a continuation of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev. In remarks to journalists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that lasting peace can only be achieved if the Ukrainian "sober up" and confront the underlying issues that led to the ongoing fighting.



Zelensky presented his proposal during a special parliamentary session aimed at rallying support from Western allies, although certain aspects of the plan remain classified. Peskov made his comments while Zelensky's speech was still in progress, indicating that he did not anticipate any revelations in the media reports following the address. He characterized Zelensky’s plan as an "ethereal" proposal that had been extensively discussed in the press for weeks prior to its formal presentation.



Peskov further stated, “Most likely, it’s the same American plan to keep fighting a war with us to the last Ukrainian, which Zelensky has camouflaged and now calls a peace plan.” He asserted that a genuine roadmap for peace could only emerge from Kiev if Ukrainian leaders reflect on the root causes of the conflict.



Moscow has consistently framed the ongoing hostilities as a proxy war initiated by the United States against Russia, suggesting that Ukrainian forces are being used as expendable assets in this geopolitical struggle. This perspective is bolstered by comments from some Western officials, including U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who have publicly commended Ukraine's resolve to combat Russian forces.



As the conflict continues, the Kremlin's dismissal of Zelensky's plan underscores the profound divisions between Russia and Ukraine, complicating the prospects for meaningful dialogue and resolution in the near future.

