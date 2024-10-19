(MENAFN) Mikhail Podoliak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, has expressed doubts regarding the potential for a “second front” to emerge against Russia in the ongoing conflict. In remarks shared on Telegram, Podoliak criticized Western nations for their failure to effectively sever Russia's connections with its allies, a move he argues is crucial in the current geopolitical climate.



Podoliak suggested that the ongoing war in Ukraine has given rise to what he terms a “strategic aggressive cartel” composed of Russia, Iran, and North Korea. He characterized this coalition as posing a significant new threat to the West. According to Podoliak, Ukraine is not just fighting against Russia but also contending with these nations, which he claims are providing military support to Moscow in its military endeavors in Ukraine. This assertion has been categorically denied by officials from Russia, Iran, and North Korea.



Emphasizing Ukraine's limited resources, Podoliak lamented that the country cannot effectively confront this formidable alliance alone. He criticized the West for its slow and inadequate responses, arguing that such hesitance has emboldened adversaries to take more drastic actions. “The counter-action is late, and every time it turns out to be too weak,” he remarked, underscoring the urgency of a stronger international response.



While Podoliak made it clear that he does not foresee the opening of a “second front” by Ukraine's allies, he did express hope for a tightening of trade sanctions against Russia. He highlighted the dependence of both Russia and Iran on energy exports, while pointing out that many nations rely heavily on imports.



In a provocative statement, he remarked, “This battle can be won without firing a single shot. What exactly are we waiting for?” This statement reflects the adviser’s call for more decisive action from the international community, as Ukraine continues to navigate the complexities and challenges posed by its ongoing conflict.

