New French FM Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot has arrived in Kyiv.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the French foreign minister began his first visit to Ukraine by honoring the fallen defenders at the Wall of Remembrance on Mykhailivska Square.

Barrot has already met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and their joint press is currently underway.

Radiation and nuclear safety: first point of Peace Formula discussed in

As the chief French noted on the eve of his visit , he is going to Ukraine“to bring the voice of France , to remind people that France does not turn away from any crisis, to say that the security of our continent, including food and energy security, is at stake in Ukraine,

Photo: Le DL/Bertrand Riotord