Israel Commits New Massacres In Gaza

Gaza, Oct. 19 (Petra) -Israeli killed 11 Palestinians at Saturday dawn after bombing a house in Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, "Petra" correspondent reported.Last night, the Israeli forces committed a massacre that claimed the lives of over 33 Gazans and dozens after targeting a residential area, near Al-Awda Hospital.Two citizens were also massacred and 7 others were injured after the occupation forces shelled a house in Jabalia area.

