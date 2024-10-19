Musk confirms substantial donation of USD75 million to political action committee aimed at supporting Trump's campaign

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has confirmed a substantial donation of $75 million to a action committee aimed at supporting Donald Trump's presidential campaign. This donation comes from America Political Action Committee, which Musk himself founded in July, with the objective of increasing voter turnout for the nominee in critical battleground states ahead of the November 5 election.



Musk, who has a net worth of approximately $246.5 billion, has historically contributed to both Republican and candidates, demonstrating a flexible stance regarding party affiliation. However, following a failed assassination attempt on Trump in July, Musk publicly endorsed the former president and has since become an outspoken supporter of his campaign.



In a recent interaction on social media, Musk confirmed the donation in response to another user who highlighted his financial backing of America PAC. Reports from Reuters and Bloomberg, referencing disclosures from the Federal Election Commission, revealed that Musk's donations to the PAC occurred between July and September, making him the sole benefactor during that period. This positions him as one of the leading Republican donors in the current election cycle.



The primary focus of America PAC is to recruit canvassers and run digital advertising campaigns aimed at mobilizing Trump supporters to vote.



In a recent announcement, Trump stated that if elected, he intends to create a new governmental role titled "Secretary of Cost-Cutting," specifically for Musk. The former president praised Musk as a "great business guy" and noted that the entrepreneur has expressed interest in taking on this position.



Musk's financial influence in the political arena continues to grow, as he actively shapes the landscape of campaign support in the run-up to a pivotal election.

