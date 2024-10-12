The Best Prop Firms in the UAE Reviewed

(MENAFN- PRNEWS.IO)

Proprietary trading firms in the UAE offer funded accounts ranging from $5,000 to millions in trading capital, catering to both novice and experienced traders. These companies typically require traders to pass challenges or evaluations to demonstrate their skills before receiving funding. Once approved, traders can access significant buying power and potentially earn substantial profits.

Top Proprietary Trading Firms in the United Arab Emirates

1. RebelsFunding – A Winning Prop Firm for traders in UAE

RebelsFunding.com has become very popular on the UAE prop trading scene. They offer a straightforward funding model with very competitive terms for all types of traders. A wide variety of programs to choose from, whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader.

In a nutshell:

· Profit Split: 90/10 in favour of the trader

· Proprietary Trading Platforms: RF-Trader

· Max Capital Allocation: Up to $620,000

· Price Range: Starting from $25 for initial challenges

Pros:

• Free Trial

• No Time Limit

• Absolutely no daily drawdown limits

• Traders competitions

• High profit split up to 90%

• Multiple account size options

Cons:

• No Metatrader Platforms

• EA’s are not allowed

• Limited track record

• Fewer educational resources compared to larger firms

Get more information at www.rebelsfunding.com/

2. FundedNext

FundedNext stands out with its innovative funding model and trader-friendly policies. They focus on rapid payouts and high profit shares.

Profit Split: Up to 90/10 for top performers

Trading Platforms: MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

Max Capital Allocation: Up to $200,000

Price Range: $99 to $599 for evaluation programmes

Pros: • High profit split potential • Frequent payout options • Flexible trading conditions

Cons: • Lower maximum capital allocation compared to some competitors • Higher entry costs for larger accounts

3. City Traders Imperium

City Traders Imperium has established itself as a reputable prop firm in the UAE. They offer a balance of funding options and educational support.

Profit Split: 70/30, increasing with performance Trading Platforms: MetaTrader 4 Max Capital Allocation: Up to $2,000,000 Price Range: £249 to £1,099 for evaluation programmes