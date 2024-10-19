Light Rain Observed In Parts Of Qatar
10/19/2024 2:55:52 AM
Doha, Qatar: Various parts of Qatar received light to moderate rainfall on Saturday.
Qatar Meteorology Department stated that partly cloudy weather continues in various parts with there being a chance of thunder too, as it shared a video by one of its followers.
Latest radar images show continuation of scattered rain at places، with it being accompanied by thunder in central areas .
Meanwhile Ashghal also shared the tips for motorists and people to be careful of.
Drive carefully through tunnels and follow dynamic screens' instructions
Do not driver through underpass not designated for vehicles
Reduce speed and adhere to road diversions
Do not touch electrical poles and panels
Do not open manhole covers
Stay updated on weather alerts and plan your activities accordingly.
