Light Rain Observed In Parts Of Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Various parts of Qatar received light to moderate rainfall on Saturday.

Qatar Meteorology Department stated that partly cloudy weather continues in various parts with there being a chance of thunder too, as it shared a by one of its followers.

Latest radar images show continuation of scattered rain at places، with it being accompanied by thunder in central areas .

Meanwhile Ashghal also shared the tips for motorists and people to be careful of.



Drive carefully through tunnels and follow dynamic screens' instructions

Do not driver through underpass not designated for vehicles

Reduce speed and adhere to road diversions

Do not touch electrical poles and panels

Do not open manhole covers Stay updated on weather alerts and plan your activities accordingly.