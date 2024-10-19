Israel Bombs Indonesian Hospital In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Oct.19 (Petra) -The Israeli artillery shelled the upper floors of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, Gaza of said.The ministry, in a statement, noted the hospital currently hosts over 40 patients and casualties, in addition to the medical staff, adding that a group of displaced people were also targeted in its gate.The ministry affirmed electricity was completely cut off from the hospital, indicating that heavy gunfire targeted its building and courtyards, which caused a remarkable panic for patients and workers.