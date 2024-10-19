Israel Bombs Indonesian Hospital In Northern Gaza
Date
10/19/2024 12:58:12 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Oct.19 (Petra) -The Israeli Occupation
artillery shelled the upper floors of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, Gaza Ministry
of health
said.
The ministry, in a statement, noted the hospital currently hosts over 40 patients and casualties, in addition to the medical staff, adding that a group of displaced people were also targeted in its gate.
The ministry affirmed electricity was completely cut off from the hospital, indicating that heavy gunfire targeted its building and courtyards, which caused a remarkable panic for patients and workers.
