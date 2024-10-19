Current Situation In Lebanon“Most Challenging” For UNIFIL Since 2006: Spokesperson

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 19 (NNN-NNA) – The current situation in Lebanon has been the most challenging for peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), since 2006, said UNIFIL Spokesperson, Andrea Tenenti, yesterday.

Daily exchanges of fire across the Blue Line since early Oct last year, have made the situation in UNIFIL's area of operation in south Lebanon extremely challenging, Tenenti said.

“Dramatic escalation, starting last month, including the Israeli ground incursions into Lebanon, has further complicated the situation. This is the most challenging situation (UNIFIL) peacekeepers have seen since the war in 2006,” Tenenti said.

While patrols have been largely suspended for the time being, peacekeepers continue to implement the mandate, remaining in all positions, and the UN flag continues to fly, he said.

Since Sept 23, the Zionist army has been launching intensive airstrikes on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah. It has also conducted what it said was a“limited” ground operation across the border, allegedly to cripple Hezbollah capabilities.

Over the past few days, the regime forces have attacked UNIFIL positions in Lebanon several times, causing injuries among UN peacekeepers and sparking criticism from the international community. On Wednesday, a Merkava tank of the Israeli Zionist army fired at a UNIFIL watchtower near the south-eastern Lebanese village of Kafr Kila, destroying two cameras and damaging a tower.

In response to the regime Prime Minister's earlier remarks, urging the UN to“get UNIFIL forces out of harm's way,” Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN under-secretary-general for peace operations, said Monday that, UN peacekeepers will stay in all their positions in Lebanon.

Tenenti said that, UNIFIL is in regular contact with Lebanese and Israeli authorities, as well as, the troop-contributing countries.“The situation is difficult, but the countries that send peacekeepers to UNIFIL understand that the mission's work is more important than ever,” he said.

“We are regularly adjusting our posture and activities, and we have contingency plans ready for all scenarios – from best to worst – and to be activated if necessary,” he noted.

Tenenti assured that, UNIFIL continues to contact the relevant parties, urging de-escalation and reminding them of their obligation to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers, while refraining from any actions that would harm them.

“They are further reminded that the inviolability of UN premises must be respected at all times,” he stressed.– NNN-NNA

