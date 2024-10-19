Earthquake Strikes Caspian Sea
Date
10/19/2024 3:01:59 AM
The earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 occurred in the Caspian
Sea.
Azernews reports citing the Earthquake Research
Bureau of the Republican Seismological Service Center under the
National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.
According to information, the tremors were recorded at 10:39
local time.
The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 68
kilometers.
