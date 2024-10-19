Over 400 Global Youth To Convene In Azerbaijan For COY19 Ahead Of COP29
Date
10/19/2024 3:01:59 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Over 400 young people from various countries will gather in
Azerbaijan for the Youth conference (COY19), which will take place
ahead of COP29.
This was stated by Leyla Hasanova, Azerbaijan's“Youth Climate
Champion” for COP29, during the opening ceremony of the“Uniform
Distribution and Accreditation Center” (UDAC),
Azernews reports.
She noted that there are 22 days left until the start of COP29,
and the final preparations are underway.
“Youth will play a key role in the event, with more than 400
young people from around the world coming to Azerbaijan for the
Youth Conference (COY19), which will be held before COP29. The
conclusions of the Youth Conference will also be submitted to the
COP29 Secretariat so that youth perspectives are included in the
final document of the event,” she stated.
It is worth mentioning that the 29th session of the Conference
of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change will be held in Azerbaijan this November. The decision was
made at the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11 last
year.
MENAFN19102024000195011045ID1108797030
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.