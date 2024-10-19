LG Sinha Administers Oath To Mubarak Gul As Pro-Tem Speaker

Mubarak Gul was administered the oath of office during a ceremony at Raj Bhawan.

Chief Omar Abdullah, deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary, cabinet ministers including Sakina Yatoo, Javed Dar, Javed Rana, and Satish Sharma, chief secretary Atal Dulloo and adviser to chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani were also present on the occasion.



Gul was appointed as pro-tem speaker of Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Friday. He will administer oath to newly elected member of Jammu and Kashmir assembly on October 21 at 2 pm-(KNO)

