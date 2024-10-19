LG Sinha Administers Oath To Mubarak Gul As Pro-Tem Speaker
Date
10/19/2024 12:05:28 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday administered oath of office to senior National conference leader Mubarak Gul, who won the assembly election from Eidgah constituency, as pro-tem speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly
Mubarak Gul was administered the oath of office during a ceremony at Raj Bhawan.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary, cabinet ministers including Sakina Yatoo, Javed Dar, Javed Rana, and Satish Sharma, chief secretary Atal Dulloo and adviser to chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani were also present on the occasion.
Gul was appointed as pro-tem speaker of Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Friday. He will administer oath to newly elected member of Jammu and Kashmir assembly on October 21 at 2 pm-(KNO)
