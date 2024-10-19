SCO to promote “mutual trust, friendship, and good neighborliness” in Eurasia

(MENAFN) During a recent meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Pakistan, Indian Foreign Subrahmanyam Jaishankar emphasized the importance of the SCO's objectives in promoting "mutual trust, friendship, and good neighborliness" across Eurasia. With the world facing significant conflicts and security challenges, he asserted that these goals are more crucial than ever.



Jaishankar highlighted that genuine partnerships and honest conversations are essential for advancing cooperation within the SCO, contrasting this with what he described as "unilateral agendas." The SCO, established in 2001 by Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, has grown to include India and Pakistan since 2017, with Iran joining the group in 2023.



In his address, Jaishankar reiterated the need for a steadfast commitment to the SCO charter, which underscores that development and growth necessitate peace and stability. He stressed that this stability relies on a firm and uncompromising approach to combating the "three evils" of terrorism, extremism, and separatism.



“If trust is lacking or cooperation inadequate, if friendship has fallen short and good neighborliness is missing somewhere, there are surely reasons to introspect and causes to address,” he stated, emphasizing the need for unity among SCO member states.



Jaishankar’s remarks come amid ongoing tensions between India and its neighboring SCO members, China and Pakistan. His visit to Islamabad marks the first time an Indian foreign minister has attended an SCO summit in Pakistan in nine years. India has consistently accused Pakistan of supporting terrorism, a sentiment Jaishankar reiterated during his recent address at the UN General Assembly, where he declared that Pakistan's policy of cross-border terrorism would not succeed, and New Delhi would respond to any hostile actions from Islamabad.



The minister's statements reflect India's determination to strengthen collaboration within the SCO while addressing the persistent security threats posed by terrorism and extremism in the region. As the organization navigates complex geopolitical dynamics, Jaishankar's call for introspection and unity highlights the importance of a cohesive approach to ensuring peace and stability in Eurasia.

