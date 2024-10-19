SSU Releases Exclusive Footage Of 95 Ukrainians Returning From Russian Captivity
10/19/2024 2:03:49 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine has released an exclusive video of the return of 95 Ukrainians from Russian captivity.
According to Ukrinform, citing the SSU press center ,“this is the result of the work of the Joint Center for the Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, which implemented the decision of the Coordination Headquarters for the treatment of Prisoners of War. The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value!”
Video: SSU
The SSU emphasized that they are working to fulfill President Volodymyr Zelensky's order and return every Ukrainian from captivity .
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the return of 95 more Ukrainians from Russian captivity, 20 of whom were sentenced to life imprisonment in Russia.
Among them are 34 Azov servicemen who defended Mariupol for almost three months, as well as human rights activist, journalist and military officer Maksym Butkevych , who was sentenced to 13 years in prison in Russia.
Photo: Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Facebook
