Number Of Wounded In Shostka Community Shelling Increases To 8

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of wounded as a result of Russian shelling of the Shostka community in Sumy region has increased to eight.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

“According to the investigation, on October 19 at about 00:20, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped, according to preliminary data, three guided aerial bombs on the central part of the city of Shostka, Sumy region. As a result of the enemy's attack, 8 people were wounded,” the statement said.

It is noted that law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the shelling .

Under the procedural guidance of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by Ukrinform, seven people were injured and energy facilities were damaged as a result of the shelling of the Shostka community in Sumy region by Russian troops.

Later it became known that five rescuers were injured in Shostka as a result of a Russian air strike.

Photo: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office