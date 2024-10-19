Beijing indicates it will not rule out use of military force regarding Taiwan

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Beijing has indicated that it will not rule out the use of military force regarding Taiwan, particularly if the island makes any moves toward declaring independence. This declaration was made by Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, during a press briefing on Wednesday. Chen emphasized that any potential use of force would primarily target what he described as "external interference" and a small group of "separatists" rather than the broader population of Taiwan.



The warning comes on the heels of large-scale military exercises conducted by China around Taiwan, which were closely monitored following a speech by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. In his address, Lai reiterated the island’s determination to pursue independence from Beijing, a stance that has sparked considerable concern in China.



While Beijing has consistently asserted its goal of peaceful reunification with Taiwan, authorities have made it clear that they are prepared to resort to force if the island attempts to formally declare independence. "We are willing to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity," Chen stated, while firmly asserting that China would not renounce the option of military action.



Chen clarified that any military response would specifically target what he referred to as "external forces," primarily the United States, which is Taiwan's main ally and arms supplier, as well as a small minority of separatists advocating for independence. He insisted that the vast majority of Taiwanese people are not included in this categorization.



Furthermore, Chen warned that regardless of Taiwan’s military capabilities or any foreign intervention, any reckless actions taken by Taipei would lead to "its own destruction." He criticized Lai’s remarks about independence as "separatist claims," reinforcing Beijing's commitment to defending its national sovereignty and territorial integrity without hesitation.



The rising tensions around Taiwan underscore the fragile nature of cross-strait relations, as both sides brace for potential confrontations amid diverging political aspirations. The situation remains precarious, and China's readiness to employ force adds a layer of urgency to international diplomatic efforts aimed at maintaining stability in the region.

MENAFN19102024000045015687ID1108797011